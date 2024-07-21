State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.11 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in EMCOR Group by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $363.61 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.53 and a twelve month high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

