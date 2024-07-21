State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,391,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,810,000 after purchasing an additional 262,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,343 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 113,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in THOR Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,527,000 after purchasing an additional 81,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. Benchmark started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

THO opened at $96.12 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

