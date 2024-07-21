State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $305.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.19 and a 52-week high of $316.05.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

