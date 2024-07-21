State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 13,398 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

