State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 14,642 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

