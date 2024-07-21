State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,004 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 364,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

