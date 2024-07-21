State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 8,491 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,198 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 47,785 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.