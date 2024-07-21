State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,275 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $75,424,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $69,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 709,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 457,796 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $85.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

