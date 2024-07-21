State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 1,239.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Cognex by 303.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $58.28.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

