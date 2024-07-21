State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,105,000 after acquiring an additional 171,391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Popular by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $2,330,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $99.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

