State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.88.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $142.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

