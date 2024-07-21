State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $96,655,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 16,621.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 219,742 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tetra Tech by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 125,390 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Tetra Tech by 26.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 299,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,300,000 after buying an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $201.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.43. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $221.40. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

