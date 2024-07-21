State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,567 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

NYSE:AWI opened at $120.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.35 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

