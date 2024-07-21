State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,551 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after purchasing an additional 985,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $83,461,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,486,000 after acquiring an additional 525,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after acquiring an additional 334,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $12,535,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

