State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,944 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $1,764,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Comerica by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $10,068,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

