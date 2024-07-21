State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,883 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $189.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.27.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

