State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,599 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $506,399,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

