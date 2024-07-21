State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,044 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 471.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 131,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CICC Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

