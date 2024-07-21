State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,598 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $88,640,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,925 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 377,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,104,000 after buying an additional 234,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,737,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $159.49.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

