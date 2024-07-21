State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,660 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Royalty Pharma worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,247,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.