State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 818 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

