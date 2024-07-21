State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 160.6% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.00 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.