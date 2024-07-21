State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $602,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

