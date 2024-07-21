Stephen P. Macmillan Sells 3,672 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HOLX opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $217,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hologic by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after buying an additional 2,753,016 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $120,827,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $30,079,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

