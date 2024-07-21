Stephen Robert Branstetter Sells 2,004 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Robert Branstetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34.

SMAR stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,655,000 after acquiring an additional 225,390 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,706,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,446,000 after purchasing an additional 224,513 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,550,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 474,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,879,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

