Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

