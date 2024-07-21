Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $213.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $209.00 to $213.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.71.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $201.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average of $222.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

