Stifel Nicolaus Increases Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $36.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRDO. TD Cowen increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.89 and a beta of 2.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $257,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,806,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $957,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,773,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,158,410.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $257,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,806,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 881,678 shares of company stock valued at $24,491,344 over the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,224,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 413,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.