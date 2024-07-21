STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.