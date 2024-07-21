SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $0.25

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $2.50 to $0.25 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 63.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.61 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.12.

SunPower stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85. SunPower has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,367 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 79,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 25,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

