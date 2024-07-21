Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.50. Super Group shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 29,394 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Super Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $387.56 million for the quarter. Super Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Super Group’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Super Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Phraction Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Group by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

