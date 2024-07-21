Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 0.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $778.32 and last traded at $800.11. Approximately 1,349,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,347,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $801.61.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $999.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $850.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $804.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

