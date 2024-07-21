Susan Wiseman Sells 5,496 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $160,066.08.

Braze Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Braze by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,099,000 after buying an additional 228,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Braze by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Braze

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.