Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.57

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $10.57. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.41.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
