Swiss National Bank Purchases 52,800 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.44. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

