Swiss National Bank Sells 1,300 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $893,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $29.74 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.