Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SYF opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 786.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

