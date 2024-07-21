Synectics (LON:SNX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.45

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.45 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.46). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.43), with a volume of 51,139 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Synectics’s payout ratio is 2,307.69%.
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.
