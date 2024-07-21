Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,139 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $563.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $589.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.36.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

