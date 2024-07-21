Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stake Reduced by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,164 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

