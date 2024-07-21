Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $45.09 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,115,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Synovus Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 328,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Synovus Financial by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 443,056 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

