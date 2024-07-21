Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.50 ($4.51).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($4.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.67) target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.98) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 305 ($3.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £444.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,166.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 286.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.56. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

