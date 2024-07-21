Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.91. 54,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,005,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

