Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $70.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. CWM LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.