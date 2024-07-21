Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 204.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.3 %

TPL stock opened at $814.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $701.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $467.62 and a one year high of $834.52.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.