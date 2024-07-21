Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $171.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.51. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $83,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

