Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Textron stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. Textron has a twelve month low of $67.04 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,116,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Textron by 6.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,809,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Textron by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 408,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,053,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

