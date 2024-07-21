The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) VP Hanneke Smits Sells 15,000 Shares

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

