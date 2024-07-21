The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) President Richard A. Wurster Buys 10,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.