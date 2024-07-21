The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,745 shares of company stock worth $41,625,143 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.